22-year-old construction worker electrocuted

A 22-year-old construction worker died allegedly of electrocution when he came in contact with an Internet cable that was in contact with a live wire in Sanjaynagar on Monday evening .

The deceased has been identified as Kishore, a resident of Geddalahalli. Kishore was walking home from work around 7 p.m. An Internet cable wire was hanging from a tree on the roadside. He touched the wire accidentally, got electrocuted and collapsed, the police said.

Passers-by alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area before alerting the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to disconnect the power and take off the wire.

The police suspect that a high-tension wire passing above the tree might have come in contact with the Internet cable.

Based on the complaint filed by the Kishore’s family members, the police have taken up the case of death due to negligence against Bescom officials and the Internet service provider for further investigation.

Bescom officials and the police on Tuesday will conduct an inspection in the area to identify such vulnerable points, officials said.