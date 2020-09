22 teachers from Dakshina Kannada to be felicitated

Mangaluru

As many as 22 teachers from primary and secondary schools in Dakshina Kannada have been selected for the district-level ‘Best Teacher’ award.

The awards will be presented at a function at Canara School, Urwa, on Saturday.

The seven teachers to get the award from the lower primary section are: K. Ismali, assistant teacher, Alake Majalu, Bantwal; Chaitraprabha Shrishyam, assistant teacher, Rakteshwari Padavu, Belthangady; Harinakshi, assistant teacher, Tannirbhavi, Mangaluru; Radhakrishna Rao, Malar, Mangaluru; Ananth Padmanabh Jenni K.R, Kadandale, Moodbidri; P.S. Narayana, assistant teacher, Kundaje, Puttur, and Janaki K., assistant teacher, Banadka, Sullia.

The seven teachers from the higher primary section are: Sangeeta Sharma P.G, assistant teacher, Maji, Bantwal; Sabeena, assistant teacher, Kunjattodi, Belthangady; Indravati N., assistant teacher, Gandhinagar, Mangaluru; M.H. Malar, Kotepura, Ullal; Janet Lobo, assistant teacher, Mantrady, Moodbidri; Prashant P.L, assistant teacher, Harady, Puttur, and Rekha Sarvottam Shet, assistant teacher, Idyadka, Sullia.

The eight teachers from secondary school are: Radhakrishna Baliga, assistant teacher, Panemangaluru, Bantwal; Akkamma, assistant teacher, Kokkrady, Belthangady; Usman G., in-charge headmaster, Badaga Yakkar, Mangaluru; Jayashree, physical education teacher, Kinnikambla, Mangaluru; Vasanth, physical education teacher, Aliyuru, Moodbidri; Venkatesh Damle, assistant teacher, Ramakunja, Puttur; Taitus Verghese, assistant teacher, Panja, Sullia, and Shekar Naika, physical education teacher, SDM Mangalajyoti Integrated School, Vamanjoor, Mangaluru.