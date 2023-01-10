ADVERTISEMENT

22 students injured after autorickshaw overturns in Kalaburagi

January 10, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Kalaburagi

The students were returning to their homes after school

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of an autorickshaw. The auto the students were travelling in overturned in Madki tanda in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on January 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Twenty-two students class 9 and 10 were injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Madki tanda in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on January 9. 

All the injured students are from Madki tanda. The students were returning from Mahagaon village after school to their homes.

The injured were taken to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital, ASM Hospital in Kalaburagi city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 22 injured students, three were sent home after first aid treatment, nine were admitted to ASM Hospital, 5 each were admitted in GIMS and Basaveshwar hospital. Doctors said that all the students were out of danger.

Chief Executive Officer of Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole visited the injured students and inquired about their condition. Dr. Badole directed the hospital authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured students.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US