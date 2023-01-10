HamberMenu
22 students injured after autorickshaw overturns in Kalaburagi

The students were returning to their homes after school

January 10, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of an autorickshaw. The auto the students were travelling in overturned in Madki tanda in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on January 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Twenty-two students class 9 and 10 were injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Madki tanda in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on January 9. 

All the injured students are from Madki tanda. The students were returning from Mahagaon village after school to their homes.

The injured were taken to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital, ASM Hospital in Kalaburagi city.

Of the 22 injured students, three were sent home after first aid treatment, nine were admitted to ASM Hospital, 5 each were admitted in GIMS and Basaveshwar hospital. Doctors said that all the students were out of danger.

Chief Executive Officer of Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole visited the injured students and inquired about their condition. Dr. Badole directed the hospital authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured students.

