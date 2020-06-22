22 private hospitals enlistedto treat COVID-19 patients

DHARWAD

Following a State government’s order regarding involving private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, a total of 22 private hospitals have been enlisted for this purpose in Hubballi-Dharwad.

According to officials, this decision has been taken following a surge in COVID-19 positive cases. The district has reported 202 COVID-19 positive cases till date. All these days, the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi was the only designated hospital in the twin cities to offer treatment to COVID-19 patients.

A 250-bed special ward was transformed into a COVID-19 unit and patients not only from the district but also from Haveri, Davangere, Bagalkot and Gadag are being treated at KIMS.

The officials added that the private hospitals which are registered under KPME Act and are empanelled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and with sufficient manpower and medical facilities have been enlisted to treat COVID-19 positive cases.

However, these private hospitals have to strictly follow the State government protocol on treatment. Only the Deputy Commissioner can refer infected patients to these hospitals and on referral, these hospitals should immediately admit patients and notify patient details on SAST website before starting treatment. The hospitals will be paid as per the appropriate package rate for COVID-19 management. Additional packages will also be applicable for co-morbidities, they said.