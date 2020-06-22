22 private hospitals enlistedto treat COVID-19 patients

Following a State government’s order regarding involving private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, a total of 22 private hospitals have been enlisted for this purpose in Hubballi-Dharwad.
According to officials, this decision has been taken following a surge in COVID-19 positive cases. The district has reported 202 COVID-19 positive cases till date. All these days, the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi was the only designated hospital in the twin cities to offer treatment to COVID-19 patients.
A 250-bed special ward was transformed into a COVID-19 unit and patients not only from the district but also from Haveri, Davangere, Bagalkot and Gadag are being treated at KIMS.
The officials added that the private hospitals which are registered under KPME Act and are empanelled with Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and with sufficient manpower and medical facilities have been enlisted to treat COVID-19 positive cases.
However, these private hospitals have to strictly follow the State government protocol on treatment. Only the Deputy Commissioner can refer infected patients to these hospitals and on referral, these hospitals should immediately admit patients and notify patient details on SAST website before starting treatment. The hospitals will be paid as per the appropriate package rate for COVID-19 management. Additional packages will also be applicable for co-morbidities, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath