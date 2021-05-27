22 oxygen concentrators for Dharwad

Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant handing over oxygen concentrators to the Health Department in Dharwad on Thursday.

HUBBALLI

27 May 2021 21:48 IST

Like-minded people from India and Australia who have formed a team called “Medical Oxygen for All” have donated 22 oxygen concentrators to Dharwad. On Thursday, Superintendent of Police of Dharwad P. Krishnakant handed them over to the Health Department in the district.

Mr. Krishnakant, who is part of “Medical Oxygen for All”, symbolically handed over a few oxygen concentrators to District Health Officer Yashwanth Madinkar at his office on Thursday.

Mr. Krishnakant said that these oxygen concentrators will be sent to COVID Care Centres established by the district administration at various places in rural areas. The oxygen concentrators will come in handy in case of oxygen emergency at these centres, he said.

He said that he and his friends from across the country and Australia formed the team which has sent 22 oxygen concentrators to the district. They will be sent to taluk hospitals, Police COVID Care Centres and particularly, rural COVID Care Centres. He appealed to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines for their own safety.

Dr. Yashwanth Madinkar said that the oxygen concentrators will be sent to various centres as per the direction of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad. He thanked Mr. Krishnakant and his friends for the donation.