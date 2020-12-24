Karnataka

22 new COVID-19 cases

Dakshina Kannada reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

With 35 patients being discharged after treatment, the active cases in the district stood at 415.

Udupi district reported eight new cases. The active cases here stood at 75.

