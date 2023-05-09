22 minor children rescued

May 09, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The District Child Protection Officer along with the Talaghattapura police on Monday raided an institute and rescued 22 children who were housed illegally on the pretext of rescue and rehabilitation.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided Sri Sai Sneha Foundation, Raghuvanahalli in Talaghattapura, and found the 22 children aged between 1 and 17. There were around 11 boys and 11 girls living under the same roof without required permission.

When confronted, the management were giving evasive replies and tried to hoodwink the officials stating that they were running a day care and the children were from slums from in and around, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asha H.K., District Child Protection official, submitted a report online to the Child Welfare Committee and while escorting the children to the State home for children, the staff of the foundation created a ruckus and prevented the officials from carrying out the procedure.

Based on the complaint from Ms. Asha, the police have registered a case against the foundation charging them under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.