22 Hubballi runners complete Mumbai Marathon

January 23, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The 22-member team of Hubballi Fitness Club that successfully completed the Tata Mumbai Marathon of 42.2 km organised in Mumbai recently.

The 22-member team of Hubballi Fitness Club that successfully completed the Tata Mumbai Marathon of 42.2 km organised in Mumbai recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In what is being described as a team achievement and matter of pride for Hubballi, a team of 22 runners from Hubballi Fitness Club (HFC) have successfully completed Tata Mumbai Marathon organised in Mumbai recently. The 22-member team completed the marathon with timings ranging between 3 hours 20 minutes and 5 hours 31 minutes. Among them, Saneev Walad emerged the fastest by clocking 3:20:56. The HFC team was led by Coach (ACSM certified) and practising surgical gastroenterologist in Hubballi Arun Yelamali who himself clocked 4:06:25. The other members of the team were Nikhil Guggari, Deepak Katawkar, Suresh K., Akhil Shah, Nuruddin Md., Augustin Solomon, Shivkumar, Anand Chhabbi, Jayantilal Jain, Pujit Jain, Shrikant Deshpande, Yogish Kambalimath, Harish Karer, Vinod Savalgi, Kavita Ganiger, Vinod Patwa, Prasad Manvi, Padmaraj Yereshimi, Vishal Pawar and Prashant Tubachi.

