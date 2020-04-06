22 held for bid to attack people in mosques

The Belagavi district police have arrested 22 people on the charge of trying to attack persons in mosques, alleging that they did not turn off the lights on Sunday night, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A group entered a mosque in Yamakamaradi and allegedly heckled the mosque muezzin who calls for prayers. He was cleaning the mosque by keeping the lights on between 9 and 9.09 p.m, they alleged. A case has been filed and nine persons have been arrested.
In Sadalaga, some persons entered a mosque and argued with those inside for not switching off the lights.
A case has been registered and 13 arrested. The arrested have been charged under Sections 153A (Acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different groups) and 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings) of the IPC.
