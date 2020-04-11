22 estate workers rescued from truck

Chikkamagaluru police, on Saturday, stopped a truck at Hiremagaluru checkpost and rescued 22 people including six children, who were forced to travel amidst rice bags to their native place. Their employer, an estate owner in Belur taluk, allegedly forced them to leave for their native place, Hagaribommanahalli in Ballari district.

The police, while searching the vehicle, noticed people made to sit amidst rice bags. Upon enquiry, the police learnt that they were all travelling to their native place as there was no work at their estate. The workers were made to sit along with their children at the centre, while they were surrounded by rice bags. Police rescued the workers and registered a case against the truck owner and driver. Chikkamagaluru district administration has provided them with shelter and food.

Another case

Based on information received from Chikkamagaluru police, Belur police also registered a case against the owner of Pura Estate located near Bikkodu in Belur taluk. The owner had sent the workers violating the lockdown order.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda said so far the police had rescued 80 workers and provided them shelter in the district.

“It is the responsibility of estate owners to ensure that workers do not leave the place during the lockdown. If they have problems in providing food and shelter for the workers, they should consult the district administration. There are many people and non-government organisations to extend help”, he said.