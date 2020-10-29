Karnataka

22 COVID-19 warriors to be felicitated

Special Correspondent Hassan 29 October 2020 23:57 IST
Updated: 29 October 2020 23:57 IST

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has chosen 22 staff members, who worked as COVID-19 warriors, for felicitation on Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.

They include Rajesh Kulkarni, entomologist, health assistants, drivers, nursing officers, lab technicians and D-group employees of the department.

Besides them, the department has also chosen three medical practitioners who joined hands with the department in the fight against the pandemic. They are Prasanna N. Rao, principal of SDM Ayurveda College, Abdul Basheer, Director of Janapriya Hospital, and Ramesh, president of Hassan chapter of Indian Medical Association.

They all will be felicitated on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, said K.M.Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, in a press release issued here on Thursday.

