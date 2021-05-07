22 COVID-19 patients die in Mysuru

Mysuru

07 May 2021 19:34 IST

Twenty-two patients suffering from COVID-19 were reported dead in Mysuru on Friday, the highest single-day death tally in the district so far.

This took the total deaths in Mysuru since the pandemic began last year to 1,294.

The number of persons testing positive in Mysuru on Friday was 2,246, taking the cumulative tally to 94,599.

While 7,668 persons were discharged so far including 2,350 persons on Friday, the number of active cases in the district reached 16,637.