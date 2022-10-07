21st Kalyana Parva in Basavakalyan from today  

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 07, 2022 21:08 IST

The three-day 21st ‘Kalyana Parva Utsav’ – a socio-religious convention would be organised by the Basava Dharma Peetha Trust in Basavakalyan in Bidar district from Saturday.

R.G. Shetgar, district president of the Rashtriya Basava Dal, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday said that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the convention on Sunday.

Convention will be held in the presence of Mathe Gangadevi, president of the Basava Dharma Peetha, Kudalasangama. 

Seminars of topics including  “Lingayat Religion and its thoughts” and “Aim of Lingayat movement and its awareness strategies” and “Life of Shivasharanes and Modern woman” will be held during the three days. Besides these, various religious and literary events would be held on all the three days. People from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra would participate in the three-day utsav.

