21st Century belongs to India because it has the most vibrant democracy in the world, says former KSLU V-C

March 04, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Comparing political systems adopted by various countries in the world, the former Vice-Chancellor of the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) J.S. Patil has said that India has been a more successful and vibrant democracy compared to other democracies in the world.

“India is a land of democracy. We are the most successful democracy as compared to other democracies in the world. Many world leaders thought that India’s democracy will not survive long. They also thought that we will not be able to rule ourselves. We have, however, proved them wrong. We are one of the strongest nations in the world today and we have showed them that the 21st Century belongs to India because we have the most vibrant democracy in the world,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye [My First Vote For The Nation] campaign at the Central University of Karnataka near here on Monday.

The programme was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the Central University.

“The Election Commission of India has launched the campaign with the noble intention of educating first-time voters about the importance of voting. Hence, all of you must participate in the electoral process and vote for the nation. For, the success of the democracy depends on how its citizens exercise their franchise. We all have the responsibility of making this nation a superpower,” he said.

Central University Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana, who presided over the event, said that the future will be in the hands of the youth and none can prevent the nation from becoming a superpower if India’s youth are determined to achieve it.

“Many countries are suffering from dictatorship or monarchy today. We are able to enjoy all the rights because of our vibrant democracy. You all need to actively participate in the free and fair election process by exercising your franchises to strengthen our democracy further. We should not allow people to make politics a money-making business. You must vote without expecting any inducement or personal favor in return. I have never missed voting in my life and I advise you to do so without failure,” he said.

Registrar R.R. Biradar said that there are 2.63 crore voters who will be exercising their franchise for the first time in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

An oath to participate in the elections by casting votes was administered to the attendees.

M.S. Pasodi, Basavaraj Donur, Shivam Mishra, Basavaraj Kubakaddi, Zohair and other faculty members and students were present.

