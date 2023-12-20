GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹218.75 crore allotted for implementing Automatic Signalling System

It will cover Arsikere -Yesvantpur section across Mysuru and Bengaluru divisions

December 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant move to meet the growing demand for enhanced rail services, Railway Board has sanctioned the implementation of automatic signalling between Yesvantpur and Arsikere.

The project, covering a distance of 165.86 km, has been allocated a budget of ₹218.75 crore.

Mr.Manjunath Kanamadi, CPRO, South Western Railways, said both Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions have been experiencing a continuous surge in demand for increased commuter trains, particularly in the Yesvantpur-Arsikere section.

He said the Yesvantpur-Sampige Road section, constituting 107.21 kilometers and part of Bengaluru Division, operates at peak hours line capacity utilization of 118%. Simultaneously, the section between Sampige Road and Arsikere, spanning 58.65 kilometers and falling under Mysuru Division, sees a peak hours line capacity utilisation of 81%.

Anticipating a manifold increase in both passenger and freight traffic, including food grains, fertilizers, POL, cement, steel, and automobiles, the automatic signalling project will be implemented so as to boost line capacity significantly.

This enhancement will enable the seamless operation of additional trains at shorter intervals, addressing the growing demands of commuters and fostering economic development in the region.

The authorities said the project is expected to be completed within three years, aligning with the strategic vision of accommodating the projected surge in rail traffic over the coming decade.

 The implementation of Automatic Signalling is a pivotal step towards modernizing and optimising rail infrastructure, ensuring a more efficient and robust transportation network, said Mr. Manjunath Kanamadi.

