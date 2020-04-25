2,184 under observation in Dharwad

A total of 2,184 persons are under observation in Dharwad district in Saturday, according to the health bulletin issued on Saturday.
While the process of screening and testing for the infection has continued in the district, 1,430 persons have been home quarantined and nine persons have been quarantined in hospital. A total of 58 persons have completed their 14-day quarantine period, while 687 persons have completed 28-day quarantine. Out of the 1,661 throat swabs sent for testing, 1,367 have tested negative and the results of 287 are awaited.
So far, nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district of which two have been discharged from hospital. At present, the district has seven active cases.
