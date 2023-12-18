218 Agniveers graduate from Airmen Training School in Belagavi

December 18, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Belagavi

A Passing Out Parade of the second batch of Agniveervayu Non Combatants of housekeeping and hospitality streams was held at Airmen Training School (ATS) in Belagavi on Saturday.

A total of 218 Agniveervayu Non Combatant Trainees successfully completed 24 weeks of training. These trainees were inducted into the Indian Air Force on June 30, 2023 under the Agnipath Scheme.

Air Commodore S. Sridhar, Air Officer Commanding, ATS Belagavi, who was the Reviewing Officer of the parade, congratulated the trainees for their smart turnout and high standard of drill on the successful completion of their training.

He felicitated the award winners for outstanding performance. In his address, he exhorted them to keep on enhancing their knowledge and skills to accomplish the assigned tasks effectively. He also urged them to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner at all times during their service career in the IAF.

