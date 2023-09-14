21,791 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat in Bidar

September 14, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Lok Adalat held in Bidar district on Saturday last disposed of 21,791 cases and awarded a total compensation of ₹23.18 crore to litigant public concerned.

Addressing a media conference in Bidar on Thursday, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Sidramappa Kanakatte said that the cases settled in the Lok Adalat included 12,356 pending cases and 9,435 pre-litigation cases.

“Under pending cases, a total compensation of ₹10.70 crores has been awarded and in pre-litigation cases, a total compensation of ₹12.48 crores has been given. As many as 1,557 bank loan recovery cases were also settled, achieving recovery of ₹1.92 crore. The settled cases also included 7,878 cases involving non-payment of taxes to gram panchayats, city municipal corporations, town municipal councils, BSNL bills, GESCOM bills and traffic violation penalties,” Mr. Kanakatte said.