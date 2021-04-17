216 fresh cases in Hassan

As many as 216 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths were reported in Hassan on Saturday. With that, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to 493. And, the total number of cases reported so far is 31,595. Among them, 29,616 people have recovered from the infection. As many as 1,486 people are under treatment and of them 23 are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases reported, 59 are from Hassan taluk, 57 in Channarayapatna taluk, 51 in Araikere, 15 in Holenarsipur, nine in Sakleshpur, eight each in Alur and Arkalgud, seven in Belur and two are from other districts.

Hassan district administration has appealed to all those aged above 45 years to get vaccinated. The public have been asked to follow social distance in public places and wear facemasks to avoid infection.