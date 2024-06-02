21,549 voters to choose MLC from South Teachers’ constituency on Monday

A total of 21,549 voters from educational institutions spread across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan districts will cast their votes on Monday as part of the elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency.

The eligible voters will vote on a preferential basis on a ballot paper at 44 polling booths spread across the four districts comprising the constituency from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. The government has approved special leave on Monday for the eligible voters to cast their votes.

A total of eleven candidates are in the fray including outgoing MLC Marithibbe Gowda, who is the Congress candidate, and K. Vivekananda, joint candidate of JD(S) and BJP. The other candidates contesting the elections include former MLA Vatal Nagaraj from the Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, and former MLC K.C. Puttasiddashetty as an independent.

With 10,439 voters, Mysuru district accounts for almost half of the total voters of the constituency. The 5,338 male voters, 5,100 female voters, and one other voter will cast their votes at 20 different polling booths in the district.

Mandya district accounts for 5,403 voters including 3,127 men and 2,276 women, who will exercise their franchise at the nine designated polling booths for them. The 3,526 voters of Hassan district including 2,085 men and 1,441 women will cast their votes at 10 polling booths in the district. Chamarajanagar district accounts for 2,181 voters of whom 1,448 voters are male and 733 voters are female. The eligible voters of Chamarajanagar will exercise their franchise at five polling booths in the district.

The authorities have made all arrangements for polling on Monday by deploying a total of 194 poll personnel across the four districts of the constituency. In Mysuru city, prohibitory orders have been clamped by the city Police Commissioner’s office from 5 a.m. to 12 midnight on Monday to ensure law and order and smooth conduct of polls.

The ban on sale of liquor has been enforced from 4 p.m. on June 1 to 12 midnight on June 3 in view of the polling. Prior permission from the District’s Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is mandatory for advertisements pertaining to the elections appearing in the media on June 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, Assistant Returning Officer, Regional Commissioner’ office, Mysuru, Kavitha Rajaram briefed the media in Mysuru on Sunday to provide details of the arrangements made for the polls and the counting of votes.

The counting of votes will be taken up at 8 a.m. on June 6. The ballot papers will not have any option for NOTA and the counting of votes will be taken up at 14 tables at the counting centre.

The counting staff have been given instruction on identification of valid and invalid ballots and the procedure to be followed.

Even though eleven candidates are in the fray, the main fight is between Congress party’s Marithibbe Gowda and the joint candidate from BJP-JD(S) K. Vivekananda. The outcome of the elections will determine if Mr. Gowda, who has won the last four elections from the constituency consecutively will win his fifth straight term or not.