₹21.45 lakh donated for Punyakoti scheme

December 03, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A sum of ₹21.45 lakh has been donated by 2,665 people for implementing the Punyakoti cow adoption scheme, said Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauvan on Saturday.

Under the Punyakoti scheme, there are over one lakh cows in various goshalas for adoption.

Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA, had levelled baseless charges against the government scheme, the Minister said, and claimed that many people had benefited from the scheme. Mr. Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the ban on cow slaughter caused job loss and adversely hit the leather industry.

