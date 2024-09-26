21.28 lakh people visit Krishi Mela in Dharwad

Over 2.1 million farmers attended the four-day Krishi Mela held in the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad that ended on Tuesday. University officers said that the fair created a record of sorts.

According to UAS officials, over 21.28 lakh people participated in the event that displayed various agriculture technologies, improved crop breeds, hi-tech horticulture, floriculture, integrated farming and sericulture. There was also a cattle show, world of insects, fruit and flower show, among others.

The seed mela organised as part of the Krishi Mela to help farmers get quality seeds at subsidised rates too was popular as over 600 quintals of seeds of different crops were sold.

A wide variety of medicinal plants were on display. They had QR codes that helped visitors know more about them.

Visitors thronged to the stall selling air purifying plants. Scientists said that corporate offices are buying them in large numbers.

A Pune-based firm Chipko had displayed sticky traps to trap insects and pests and protect crops.

The sticky traps come in different sizes and are non-toxic, the stall managers said.

They can be used in large farms, gardens, terrace gardens and homes. They protect crop from insects like Whiteflies, Thrips, Green Plant Hopper, Aphids causing diseases such as Cassava Mosaic, Yellow vain mosaic and Black spot.

During the sessions, Usha Malagi spoke about value addition to farm produce. She focused on the challenges of providing nutritious food to the growing population.

She said that secondary farming helps cultivators increase their income through processing and value addition.

She suggested activities such as fish farming, beekeeping, sericulture, nutri garden, mushroom cultivation and value addition of fruits and millets.

M. Hanumanthappa noted the growing consumer attraction to ready-to-eat food products and asked farmers to align their activities to market trends.

B.M. Chittapur spoke on drought management. He said that 21 big cities are facing major water shortage due to falling aquifer levels. Rainfall has been reducing over the years due to climate change, deforestation and other factors, he said. He urged farmers to conserve water and soil.

S.C. Alagundagi emphasised that scientific techniques are essential in agriculture to achieve higher food production in the scenario of decreased land holding.

University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, Vice-Chancellor Vishnuvardhana advised farmers to take up crops suited to the local climate. He asked them to insure all crops.

