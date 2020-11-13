2,116 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru

13 November 2020 01:37 IST

The State on Thursday reported 2,116 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,55,912. With 21 deaths, the toll rose to 11,474. This is apart from the deaths of 19 COVID-19 patients owing to other reasons.

As many as 3,368 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,14,949. Of the remaining 29,470 active patients, 797 patients were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.83%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.99%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,069 cases, taking its tally to 3,54,215. With eight deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,985. The active cases in Bengaluru touched 17,942. As many as 1,15,386 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 88,100 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 91,58,603.

