21,155 students to appear for SSLC examination in Mandya

March 25, 2022 21:14 IST

As many as 11,043 boys and 10,122 girls have enrolled across 470 high schools for the SSLC exam

The district administration in Mandya is all geared up for the forthcoming SSLC examination which will commence from Monday.

In all, 21,155 students will appear for the examination in the district of whom 11,043 are boys and 10,122 are girls enrolled across 470 high schools. There are 82 examination centres in the district and the Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi reviewed the preparations on Saturday and instructed the officials that the examination should be held without any hitch.

Advertising

Advertising

She directed the officials to ensure that no person deployed on examination duty carries his or her mobile phone and they have to be deposited with the concerned staff. The local authorities have deputed 1058 examination supervisors and the district police has clamped prohibitory orders in a radius of 200 meters around the examination centres.

The students have to compulsorily wear masks as part of the COVID-19 protocol and those having symptoms of fever, cold or cough, will be provided a separate room to write the examination. Mandya ZP CEO Divya Prabhu, DDPI Javaregowda and others were present.