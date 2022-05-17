21-year-old Kannada actor dies during fat reduction surgery

A 21-year-old Kannada small screen actor died while undergoing a fat reduction surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. V. Chethana, a resident of Abbigere and daughter of K. Varadaraju, was admitted to Dr. Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre in Rajajinagar for the surgery on Monday. Her family has alleged that she died due to a botched-up procedure.

However, the doctor, who performed the procedure, denied that there was any negligence, and said that the actor suffered pulmonary edema and fat embolism soon after the three-hour procedure.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Varadaraju, the Subramanyanagar police on Tuesday registered a case under section 174 C of the Cr.PC and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Mr. Varadaraju alleged that the hospital did not have proper facility to conduct the surgery, and that the procedure was carried out without their knowledge and consent. Inquiry by the police revealed that Chethana had signed the papers, and a man identified as Madesha, claiming to be a relative of Chethana, had signed the consent form.

Chethana, who had acted in many serials and a Kannada movie, wanted to undergo the fat reduction surgery. When her parents objected, she went ahead, got admitted to the hospital, and paid ₹1.6 lakh, the family alleged.

The police said they would issue a notice to the doctor and share reports with the Medical Council of India.

Actor taken to hospital

The management of Kaade Hospital, where Chethana was rushed to, told the police that around 5.30 p.m. on Monday, a doctor named Melvin, an anaesthetist, “barged into their hospital with a patient (who was found unresponsive later) disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening the security”.

“Before our doctors could intervene and check the patient, he pushed the patient into our ICU and demanded that our doctors treat the patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a cardiac arrest during some procedure at Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre,” the report added.

The hospital further alleged, ”No patient file or doctor’s recommendatory notes or any other document depicting her condition was produced to us. On checking the patient, she was found to have no pulse, and on the insistence of Dr. Melvin and team, CPR was initiated and after trying for approximately 45 minutes, the patient could not be revived as it appeared that she was brought dead. Our doctors were forced by Dr. Melvin and team with threats and though they were aware that the patient was brought dead, we were coerced into declaring her dead only at 6:45 p.m., for the reasons best known to them.”

Cosmetic centre denies negligence

Plastic surgeon Saheb Gowda Shetty of Dr. Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre, who performed the procedure, denied there was any negligence. He said the actor suffered pulmonary edema and fat embolism soon after the three-hour procedure.

“Although she was fine when she was admitted on Monday, she started frothing from her mouth as the procedure was about to end. We intubated her and put her on a ventilator. Her vitals — oxygen saturation and pulse — dropped, and she suffered a cardiac arrest. Although she was revived after we gave her adrenaline, she had another cardiac arrest. This time too we revived her, and by the time she was shifted to another hospital, she suffered a third arrest, which was fatal,” Dr. Shetty told The Hindu.

The doctor said the patient may have had COVID-19 in the past, and the hospital wasn’t informed about it. “Also, we have learnt that she was partying till 1 a.m. the previous night, and had consumed alcohol, which may have had an adverse effect,” he added.