21 taken ill in two Yadgir villages after consuming contaminated water

August 23, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 21 people from Gazarkot and Shivapur villages in Yadgir district have fallen ill with vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming contaminated water. The incident came to light on Monday morning and the number of people falling ill has risen to 21 now (Wednesday).

According to Taluk Health Officer of Yadgir Hanumanth Reddy, who is supervising the situation, said that five people are getting treatment and of these, two each are in the health centres of Gazarkot and Gurmitkal and one is in the District Hospital in Yadgir.

“Out of the 21, eight have been admitted in hospitals, while 12 were given treatment at Public Health Centre in Gazarkot on Monday and discharged. On Wednesday, two people were admitted to hospital with vomiting and diarrhoea,” he said.

Meanwhile, villagers said that drinking water being supplied to them is mixed with drainage water leading to health issues.

Officials of the Health Department said that the situation is under control. And, Zilla Panchayat officials have started providing drinking water through tankers in the affected places.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela held a meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. “Take all possible preventive measures and provide better treatment to people who are in the health care centres and also provide potable drinking water in the affected villages,” Dr. Susheela advised officers.

It may be recalled that in February 2023, three residents died at Anapur village in Gurmitkal taluk after drinking contaminated water.

