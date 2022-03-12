21 students from Belagavi return home safely from Ukraine

21 students from Belagavi district who were stranded in Ukraine have been brought back to India and have now reached their homes, the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi has said in a release

Through ‘Operation Ganga’, 21 students from Belagavi district stranded in Ukraine have been brought back to India and have now reached their homes, the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi has said in a release.

According to the press release, one student each from Raibag, Kagawad, and Nippani taluks, two students each from Bailhongal, Chikkodi, Gokak, and Mudalagi taluks, and five from Belagavi taluk have been safely evacuated.

Advertising

Advertising

The Deputy Commissioner has said that revenue officials and tahsildars were engaged in the task of collecting information of the students stuck in Ukraine and taking every step to bring them back safely as per the Centre’s guidelines.