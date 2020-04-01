Karnataka

21 persons from DK attended Tablighi Jamaat

A total of 21 persons from Dakshina Kannada had attended the congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin, the international headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, in Delhi last month. All of them have been kept under observation now, an official release said here on Wednesday.

They are being medically tested. Their throat swab samples will be sent for testing, the release said.

