21 IAS officers transferred in Karnataka; 8 districts get new DCs

In a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the State government on Friday, October 21, transferred 21 IAS officers, and appointed deputy commissioners for eight districts.

Kapil Mohan, ACS, Revenue Department has been posted as ACS, Tourism Department, and Jayaram N., who was Chairman, BWSSB, has been posted in his place as Secretary, Revenue Department.

Anil Kumar T.K., Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, has been placed in concurrent charge as Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR), and Dr. Prasad N.V., Secretary, Transport Department, has been given the concurrent charge of the Labour Department.

Nalini Atul has been posted as CEO, Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board, Ashwathi S. as Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences.

Eight districts have got new DCs. Ramesh D.S. for Chamarajanagar, Dr. Gopal Krishna H.N. for Mandya, Dr. Rajendra K.V. for Mysuru, Prabhuling Kavalikatti for Uttara Kannada, Divya Prabhu G. R. J. for Chitradurga, Raghunandan Murthy for Haveri, Dr. Kumara for Dakshina Kannada, and Dr. Akash S for Kodagu.