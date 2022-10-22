21 IAS officers transferred in Karnataka; 8 districts get new DCs

Adhitya K V 10402 Bengaluru
October 22, 2022 00:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the State government on Friday, October 21, transferred 21 IAS officers, and appointed deputy commissioners for eight districts.

Kapil Mohan, ACS, Revenue Department has been posted as ACS, Tourism Department, and Jayaram N., who was Chairman, BWSSB, has been posted in his place as Secretary, Revenue Department.

Anil Kumar T.K., Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, has been placed in concurrent charge as Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR), and Dr. Prasad N.V., Secretary, Transport Department, has been given the concurrent charge of the Labour Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nalini Atul has been posted as CEO, Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board, Ashwathi S. as Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Eight districts have got new DCs. Ramesh D.S. for Chamarajanagar, Dr. Gopal Krishna H.N. for Mandya, Dr. Rajendra K.V. for Mysuru, Prabhuling Kavalikatti for Uttara Kannada, Divya Prabhu G. R. J. for Chitradurga, Raghunandan Murthy for Haveri, Dr. Kumara for Dakshina Kannada, and Dr. Akash S for Kodagu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app