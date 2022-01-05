21 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and with that the total number of cases increased to 1,12,353. So far 1,384 people have died in the district due to the infection. Among the fresh cases, nine were reported in Hassan, five in Channarayapatna taluk, three in Holenarsipur, two in Alur and one each in Arsikere and Sakleshpur. As many as 125 people are under treatment. Nobody is in the intensive care unit.
