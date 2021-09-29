21 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday. With that, the number of cases increased to 1,10,879 and so far 1,359 people have died due to the infection in the district.

Among the fresh cases, one each were from Alur and Arkalgud, four in Arsikere, 10 in Belur, two in Channarayapatna and three in Hassan. As many as 283 people are under treatment in the district.

Shivamogga reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 on the day. Among them, three were in Shivamogga taluk, and one each in Bhadravati, Sagar and Sorab taluks. As many as 122 people are under treatment in the district, said a communiqué from the district administration.