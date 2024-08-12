21-day Dasara illumination set to boost Mysuru tourism

The famed Dasara illumination will be grander and brighter this year if the decisions taken at the Dasara high-power committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday are an indication.

Usually, the illumination will be for a duration of 10 days to 15 days but the committee has now resolved to have the illumination for 21 days (from October 2) in a bid to boost tourism since illumination has been one of the key attractions Dasara attractions and people visit from across the State to watch the city coming alive in bright and colourful lights during the Navratri festivities.

The Dasara is commencing from October 3 this year and accordingly the festival committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner and Dasara special officer will start the preparations. The Dasara elephants arrived in Mysuru on August 21 from their respective jungle camps during Gajapayana.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will start planning the illumination, introducing new attractions every year to draw the attention of the visitors, with directions coming from the Chief Minister in this regard.

Usually, the tourism stakeholders seek an extension of illumination for tourism promotion since Dasara is a peak tourist season for Mysuru and the economy largely hinges on the festivities and the footfall. The extension of illumination helps the people depending on the tourism industry for their livelihood. But, this year, the government itself has decided to have it for 21 days, bringing joy among the stakeholders.

The city used to come alive with the streets of Mysuru brightly lit up for enlivening the grand celebrations. In the recent years, the illumination has become the most sought after attraction during Dasara and people come to glimpse Mysuru turning into a colorful world. ‘Mysuru by Night’ has become a sort of a brand because of the illumination and umpteen number of videos of the illumination shared on social media had gone viral considering the scale of the radiance and the city’s magnificence.

Those who missed the illumination during the festivities last year got the chance of watching it as it was extended on popular demand in view of tourists’ flow. The lighting that turned the city into a fairyland because of the illumination of roads, streets and the junctions, made tourists delighted, pleasing the stakeholders as well.

With a large number of people thronging the city to watch the Dasara celebrations, the roads used to get choked causing traffic jams, especially around the palace and the central business district that are dazzlingly illuminated. Even after the conclusion of the festivities, tourist footfalls continue post-Dasara, which helped boost the tourism sector last year. Tourists, who had come for Dasara, have stayed back to go around the city, bringing the much-needed revenue to the industry.