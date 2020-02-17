₹21 crore boost for Kodagu tourism post calamity

In an effort to boost tourism post floods and landslips in Kodagu, the government has sanctioned a sum of ₹21 crore for various tourism development works across the region, which is limping back to normalcy.

Many tourist sites and roads connecting them had been damaged. The department had proposed new attractions and rebuilding activities.

“Some works are in various stages and proposals for a few are awaiting approval. Kodagu got an allocation of ₹21 crore for the works,” said Tourism Assistant Director Raghavendra.

A project had been launched along the concept of developing a typical Kodagu village near Raja Seat in Madikeri that signifies thelocal culture and traditions besides making available the crafts, spices and other commodities popular from here. This village will have about 10 rooms for tourists’ stay. This project had been taken up at a cost of ₹98.5 lakh.

Development works near Sri Omkareshwar temple, development of parking at Dubare elephant camp and development of a road connecting Nalaknad Palace at Kakkabe near Napoklu are among the projects approved, he said.