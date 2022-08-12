₹20cr. cleared for DC office complex

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 12, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Cabinet has cleared the estimation of ₹20 crore for the second phase of the construction of the Deputy Commissioners’ office complex in Hassan. Earlier, the Cabinet had cleared the estimation of ₹10 crore in the first phase.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda in a communiqué to the media thanked the State Government for clearing the estimation for the office complex. “The first phase of the work is already going on. With the second phase being approved by the Cabinet, the new office complex will come up at a cost of ₹30 crore”, he said.

The design of the new office complex resembles the design of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The construction attracted severe criticism from the Opposition parties in Hassan, incuding the JD(S).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app