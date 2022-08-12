₹20cr. cleared for DC office complex

The State Cabinet has cleared the estimation of ₹20 crore for the second phase of the construction of the Deputy Commissioners’ office complex in Hassan. Earlier, the Cabinet had cleared the estimation of ₹10 crore in the first phase.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda in a communiqué to the media thanked the State Government for clearing the estimation for the office complex. “The first phase of the work is already going on. With the second phase being approved by the Cabinet, the new office complex will come up at a cost of ₹30 crore”, he said.

The design of the new office complex resembles the design of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The construction attracted severe criticism from the Opposition parties in Hassan, incuding the JD(S).