20,628 new cases, 492 deaths registered

Bengaluru

30 May 2021 05:16 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported 20,628 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 25,67,449.

Of these, 4,889 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. With 492 deaths, the toll rose to 28,298. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 42,444 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 21,89,064. The State now has 3,50,066 active patients.

Advertising

Advertising

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 14.95%, the Case Fatality Rate was 2.38%.

As many as 1,37,894 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,07,192 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,94,75,822.