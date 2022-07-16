20.50 lakh to get free booster doses for next 75 days

Special drive launched at vaccination centres, PHCs

The Department of Health and Family Welfare have set a target of giving booster doses to 20.50 lakh people in the next 75 days.

In this regard, a special drive was launched here on Saturday where booster doses will be administered for free to those above 18 years of age until September 30, as part of 75 th anniversary of Independence – Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav.

Launching the drive, District Health Officer K.H. Prasad said booster dose was essential for protection against COVID-19 as it enhances resistance against the disease.

Earlier, booster doses were available for free only to those above 60 years of age at the government vaccination centers. Now, with this special drive being launched, the doses will be administered for free to all at 70 vaccination centers in the city and also in all PHCs across the district.

“Ahead of Dasara festivities here which are expected to witness large gatherings, it is essential for the people in Mysuru to get the booster dose for enhancing protection. I urge all the beneficiaries to make use of the facility,” Dr. Prasad said.

The DHO said only 30 pe rcent of people above 60 years of age have availed the booster doses so far in the district and a sizeable population have skipped the precautionary measure. “The senior citizens need protection and booster doses can safeguard them against the virus. None should neglect the dose in view of drop in COVID-19 numbers,” he said.