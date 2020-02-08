205 APPs to be appointed on contract

The government on Friday told the High Court of Karnataka that 205 assistant public prosecutors (APPs) would be appointed on contract for the time being as the process, initiated in September-October 2019, to fill the 205 posts through regular recruitment procedures, would take a considerable amount of time.

The court was also informed that these 205 candidates had been identified by a committee headed by Deputy Commissioners of respective districts and their selection had been approved by the Principal District Judge of the districts concerned.

These candidates were selected taking into consideration their aggregate percentage of marks in the LLB examination and the final list had been submitted to the Department of Prosecution, which would soon issue appointment letters.

An affidavt in this regard was filed before a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, during the hearing of a PIL petition initiated suo motu by the HC on the issue of severe shortage of public prosecutors (PPs) in various taluk and district courts across the State as non-availability of prosecutors had delayed trial of criminal cases.

On making regular appointments to these 205 posts, the government said that 5,261 candidates had applied for the posts through the online portal and the Karnataka Examinations Authority had been assigned with the task of conducting preliminary examination for these applicants by the end of February.