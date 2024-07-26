GIFT a SubscriptionGift
204 houses partially damaged in Bidar in heavy rain over a week   

The most number of houses thus damaged is in Basavakalyan taluk   

Published - July 26, 2024 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
One of the houses that has been partially damaged in heavy rain in Bidar district.

One of the houses that has been partially damaged in heavy rain in Bidar district. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

As many as 204 houses have been partially damaged in Bidar district due to heavy rain in the last one week.

The taluk-wise data of damaged houses is as follows: Basavakalyan 50 houses partially damaged, Aurad 36 houses, Bidar 26 houses, Bhalki 24 houses, Humnabad 23 houses, Chittaguppa 21 houses, Kamalanagar 13 houses and Hulsuru 11 houses have been partially damaged.

Highest rainfall

Several parts of the district received moderate to heavy overnight rainfall with the city recording a maximum of 14.8 mm against a normal rainfall of 8.1 mm in the last 24 hours (Thursday morning to Friday morning).

As per data provided by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Basavakalyan taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 29.6 mm against a normal rainfall of 6.4 mm, followed by 13.8 mm rainfall each in Bhalki taluk and Humnabad taluk.

Bidar and Kamalanagar taluks recorded 11.3 mm rainfall each. Chitaguppa taluk recorded 10.9 mm rainfall, while Hulasuru taluk and Aurad taluk recorded the lowest rainfall of 8.9 mm.

In Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi district recorded a maximum of 6.8 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 5.3 mm in the last 24 hours.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Aland taluk (11.6 mm) and Kamalapur taluk (10.6 mm). While Jewargi, Sedam and Afzalpur taluks recorded 4.5 mm each and Yadrami taluk recorded the lowest rainfall of 3.6 mm.

