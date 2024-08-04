204 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹10.65 lakh recovered from thief

The Chamarajanagar district police arrested a notorious thief and recovered 204 gm of gold jewellery, including necklaces worth ₹10.65 lakh, from him.

When the Kollegal town police noticed a person moving suspiciously in the gold and silver street on a two-wheeler on July 31 and tried to stop him, the suspect tried to flee. However, the police managed to nab and question him.

During the interrogation, the suspect reportedly revealed that he had stolen gold chains stored in a two-wheeler in Kollegal Town police station limits on July 29 and gold chains from inside a bag, attached to a two-wheeler parked near the temple in Shivanasamudra on July 30.

He confessed to be trying to dispose of the stolen gold jewellery in Kollegal town.

Further, the accused also confessed to having stolen a gold chain from a woman at a bus stand in Kollegal on July 2 and snatched the gold chain from a woman, who was the pillion rider with her husband, in Chilakavadi about a year back.

The accused was reportedly involved in 5 cases in Kollegal sub-division police and 2 cases in Mysuru district police.

The police have recovered the stolen gold jewellery weighing around 204 grams worth about ₹10.65 lakh and the two-wheeler he had used to commit the crimes.