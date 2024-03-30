GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees throng to witness Sharanabasaveshwara Rathotsava

March 30, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees at the 202nd Sharanabasaveshwara annual car festival in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

Devotees at the 202nd Sharanabasaveshwara annual car festival in Kalaburagi city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Tens of thousands of devotees arrived from different parts of the State for the Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra Mahotsava - an annual car festival - celebrated to commemorate the 202nd death anniversary of the 18th-century saint and social reformer Sharanabasaveshwara in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

People from across the State, cutting across communal lines, converged at the sprawling temple complex to witness the historic car festival and the ascension of the holy order (Peetharohana) of the eighth peethadhipati of Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthan Dr. Sharnbasavappa Appa.

The devotees pulled the decorated temple car around the temple complex, soon after Dr. Appa and his son and ninth peetadhipathi Doddappa Appa, displayed the holy silver bowl (Prasada battalu) and the Linga Sajjike (the cover used for keeping the Linga) made up of Sandalwood and used by Sharanabasaveshwara, and blew the conch to signal the devotees to pull the Ratha signaling the beginning of the annual car festival and the fortnight long annual fair. The devotees flung bananas tied with dry dates at the temple car.

Devotees from different parts of the district and neighboring States thronged the temple premises from 4 a.m. In the evening, long queues were seen at the stretch of main roads connecting to the temple and near the famous Appa lake as the devotees, along with their families, were seen waiting eagerly on the terrace to have a glimpse of the annual car festival.

Devotees from surrounding villages practice the inherited traditions of padayatra, and reach the temple during Rathotsava to offer their obeisance to Sharanabasaveshwara. Most of the devotees observe fast from dawn-to-dusk and break their fast partaking “Prasada” from Sharanabasaveshwara samasthan only after the flower-bedecked chariot is pulled by devotees round the main temple complex at 6 p.m.

The fortnight long festival is said to be the biggest congregation in this part of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Since morning, several voluntary organisations were seen distributing rice, juices, fruits, buttermilk, and water to the devotees at various junctions across the city.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.