2021 MLC election: BJP, Congress win two seats each in Kalyana Karnataka

KALABURAGI

14 December 2021 18:21 IST

Ballari, a Congress stronghold, voted for BJP for the first time

Kalyana Karnataka region gave a mixed response in elections to local authorities’ constituencies of the Karnataka Legislative Council with Congress and BJP winning two seats each. Candidates of the ruling BJP won in Kalaburagi and Ballari constituencies while Congress took Bidar and Raichur-Koppal. The elections were held on December 10 and the results were declared on December 14.

In Kalaburagi-Yadgir, BJP candidate B.G. Patil created history by winning the constituency for the second time in a row. He polled 3,452 votes as compared to Congress candidate Shivanand Patil’s 3,303 votes. Independent candidate Mallikarjun Kodli secured only 16 votes. As many as 298 ballot papers were rejected. With the win, B.G. Patil became the only person to win the constituency twice.

Ballari, a Congress stronghold, voted for BJP for the first time. BJP candidate Y.M. Sathish defeated his immediate rival K.C. Kondaiah of the Congress by an impressive margin of 757 votes. He polled 2,659 as compared to Mr. Kondaiah’s 1,902 votes. Independent candidates N. Gangireddy and C.M. Manjunatha Swamy polled four and two votes, respectively. As many as 87 ballot papers were rejected. The constituency was earlier represented by Mr. Kondaiah.

Congress retains Bidar with Bhimarao Patil emerging victorious with a margin of 227 votes. He polled 1,789 votes while Prakash Khandre of BJP polled 1,562 votes. Govindarao Somvanshi of Aam Admi Party polled 15 votes. As many as 84 ballot papers were rejected. The constituency was represented by Vijay Singh of Congress in the previous term.

Congress retained the Raichur-Koppal constituency by a margin of 472 votes. Its candidate Sharanagouda Bayyapur polled 3,369 votes as compared to BJP candidate Vishwanath Banahatti’s 2,942 votes. Tirupathi Narasappa of Janahita Party and independent candidate Narendra Arya secured 17 and seven votes, respectively. As many as 153 ballot papers were rejected. The constituency was earlier represented by Basavaraj Patil Itagi of Congress.

By wresting Ballari from Congress, BJP has increased its tally from one seat to two in the local authorities’ constituencies of the Legislative Council in the Kalyana Karnataka region.