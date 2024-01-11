ADVERTISEMENT

2,019 have registered for Yuva Nidhi in Dharwad

January 11, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2000 youth have registered their names to receive stipend under the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Dharwad district, according to officials.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme in Bengaluru on Friday.

The scheme plans to distribute ₹3,000 per month to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders.

Stipend will start six months after graduation and cease in two years or till beneficiaries get jobs, whichever is earlier.

As many as 2,019 have enrolled in the district, since registration began on December 26 last year.

They include 42 from Annigeri, 35 from Alnavar, 629 from Dharwad taluk, 808 from Hubballi taluk, 164 from Kalghatgi, 194 from Kundgol and 127 from Navalgund taluks, the officials said.

