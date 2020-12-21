2018 elections: GTD denies understanding between BJP and JD(S) in Chamundeshwari

MYSURU

Former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, who defeated former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency during the 2018 polls, on Sunday denied there was any understanding between the JD(S) and the BJP during the elections.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Gowda said the BJP’s vote share had actually increased during 2018 compared to 2013. The BJP candidate during 2013 Assembly elections had secured about 8,300 votes while its candidate during 2018 elections Gopalrao polled around 12,000 votes.

The BJP did not hold any meeting to decide that its party should support the JD(S). However, he admitted that some people opposed to Mr. Siddaramaiah may have voted for the JD(S). But, nobody from the BJP openly identified with the JD(S), Mr. Gowda said.

With regard to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s allegation that the Congress leaders themselves sabotaged his chances in Chamundeshwari constituency, Mr. Gowda said he received no support from the Congress either from the State-level leaders or the local taluk-level leaders or workers.

“Let alone supporting me, nobody from the Congress called me on the telephone expressing support,” he said.

He said Mr. Siddaramaiah was pained by his loss in the elections from Chamundeshwari as he felt betrayed by the people despite contributing so much to the State as the Chief Minister. “He has a lot of attachment with the constituency that he was representing since ‘83. After winning from the constituency in the earlier elections, he had served as Minister and even Deputy Chief Minister. So, he was deeply hurt by the loss,” Mr. Gowda said.