201 candidates given appointment orders at fifth Rozgar Mela in Hubballi

May 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and AYUSH Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several initiatives for not only increasing employment opportunities but also to create newer opportunities for direct and indirect jobs.

He was speaking at the fifth Rozgar Mela organised by the Department of Posts in coordination with Ministry of Railways, NIMHANS, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Controller of Communication Accounts in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Speaking prior to the Prime Minister’s address (via video link) at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi, Dr. Kalubhai said that Mr. Modi has embarked on an initiative to provide 10 lakh jobs to youths in a year’s time.

“And, as part of this, Rozgar Melas are being held at 45 places across India, including the ones in Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru. Across India, 71,206 youths will be given appointment orders,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an initiative to provide 10 lakh jobs to youths in a year’s time”Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai,Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and AYUSH

He said that in Hubballi, 201 candidates will be given their appointment orders from the Ministry of Railways and the Department of Posts. He also said that cooperation from everyone is important to fulfil the target set by the Prime Minister.

On the occasion, some of the newly recruited candidates, including Ankita Kumari, who has secured a job in the Railways, Chandana Naik, Syed Fatehshavali Bepari of the Department of Posts shared their joy of having been recruited and also for being part of the Digital India initiative through which their recruitment process was completed well within the timeframe.

Postmaster General (North Karnataka) Sushil Kumar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Santosh Kumar Verma, several officials and employees of Railways and the Department of Posts were present.

The Union Minister distributed appointment orders to candidates who have been selected for various posts in the Department of Posts and the Railways.

Subsequently, in his address via video link, Mr. Modi elaborated on the initiatives taken by the Union government and how Rozgar Melas have helped expedite the recruitment process.