200th anniversary of Kittur war victory celebrated

February 21, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

A large number of women gathered in Kittur to celebrate the 200th year of the victory of Rani Chennamma over the British in the first Kittur War of 1824.

A rally was held in town in the morning. Resource persons addressed a public meeting, an exhibition on women freedom fighters was inaugurated, and cultural programmes were held. The rally passed a resolution to adopt the `Kittur Declaration’ that vowed to fight for rights of women, end discrimination and atrocities and defend democratic values.

Organisers said that over 3,500 women members of around 75 women organisations and networks from around the country attended the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women held placards and flags and walked from the Chennamma statue to the fort. They raised slogans of `Nanoo Rani Chennamma’. They shouted slogans and sang songs in various languages. Volunteers brought Jyotis from places related to Rani Chennamma, like Kakati and Nandagad and a hand woven national flag made by the Khadi unit in Garag village.

Writer Malati Pattanashetty and activist G.B. Patil inaugurated the exhibition. “When Women Rise: A Tribute to India’s Freedom Fighters” was inaugurated. It has 34 panels dedicated to various women freedom fighters. It is designed by M. Parvez, based on research by Shabnam Hashmi and edited by Biraj Bose. Writers Sabiha Bhumigowda, H.S. Anupama, Indira Kishanappa, Na Divakar, Dr. Sunandamma R., Sarovar Benkikeri, Manavi Kaup and others have contributed to it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.