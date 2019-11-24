2009 flood victims who relocated left high and dry in Karnataka

hen the Karnataka government built settlements for those rendered homeless by the 2009 floods in several parts of north Karnataka, not many chose to shift. However, those who did are not in an enviable position today.

As their numbers are small compared to those who chose to stay back in the old villages, they have not been able to become a pressure group strong enough to get the facilities they need in their houses.

D. Nizamuddin, a resident of Nava Talamari, a village developed for the flood-hit people of Talamari village on the banks of the Tungabhadra in Raichur district, said he shifted to the new locality as his house was damaged in October 2009. “Of the nearly 1,200 families affected by the floods, only 60 of us shifted to Nava Talamari. But elected representatives and officers continue to improve infrastructure in the old village, neglecting the new area,” he said.

Recently, roads were developed, anganwadi centres opened and a water tanker constructed in the old village. But the people in Nava Talamari are finding it difficult to get potable water. “If everyone shifts to the new village, we can put pressure [on the authorities] and get facilities,” he said. The children of the new village have to go to the anganwadi centre in the old village, about 2 km away.

Those in the new localities of Bichale in Raichur, Shaliganur village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, and Matur of Siruguppa taluk in Ballari district are facing a similar plight.

The people whose houses were partially damaged got repairs done and remained there even though they were allotted new houses. “The people with good financial support stayed put. For them, the new houses are small. Why would they shift to tiny new houses when they have big ones?” asked Nagendra of Talamari.

During the heavy rains in August this year, the Tungabhadra river swelled, triggering the fear of floods in Shaliganur and neighbouring villages in Gangavati taluk. However, the residents of Shaliganur refused to shift to the houses allotted to them in the safe locality. Only when officers visited the village and forced them to leave did they move out.

“We went to the houses allotted in the new locality for a day and returned when the water level receded,” said Hanumanthappa of Shaliganur. These residents continue to stay in their old houses though they no longer own them. One of the conditions on which they were granted new houses was that they would no longer own their old ones.

New design emerging

The residents of villages vulnerable to floods have begun to construct houses designed so that they are safer in the event of a flood. During a visit to Kududarahal village in Siruguppa taluk, this reporter noticed that several new houses now have an elevation. In Talamari, some houses are surrounded by strong, tall compounds of granite slabs. The residents say this is to prevent rainwater from entering their homes quickly during a flood.