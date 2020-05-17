20,000 new job cards under MGNREGA

Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav on Sunday directed all taluk panchayat executive officers to issue job cards to all migrant workers and engage them in work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Addressing a meeting of zilla and taluk panchayat officials in Kalaburagi, Mr. Jadhav said that migrant workers who have returned home due to lockdown should be enrolled under MGNREGA and issued job cards in their respective gram panchayat limits immediately.

As per data provided by the officials, Mr. Jadhav said that 20,000 new job cards would be issued under the scheme. Mr. Jadhav promised to bring adequate funds from the government for the scheme and told the officials to release wages regularly without any delay.

Member of Legislative Assembly Dattatreya Patil Revoor said that at least one person from each household in the rural areas should be enrolled under MGNREGA. The officials should create awareness about the scheme in rural areas and work to reach it to more number of workers.